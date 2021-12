MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at San Francisco will be without all four of their preferred starters on the defensive line. Defensive end Everson Griffen was officially ruled out for the game on Friday after being away from the team since having a mental health issue on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has been ruled out after being placed Tuesday on the COVID-19 reserve list. He has not been vaccinated.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO