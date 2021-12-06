Kim Potter trial: YouTuber arrested for allegedly intimidating judge in Daunte Wright case

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing the judge presiding over the trial of Kim Potter , a former Brooklyn Centre, Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year.

According to ABC News , Judge Regina Chu has been the target of protests after she decided to ban cameras inside the courtroom for Ms Potter's trial. According to a court filing, one group of demonstrators rallied outside the judge's apartment in Minneapolis and one entered the building and approached her door.

The individual who allegedly approached her door, Cortez Rice, 32, was allegedly live-streaming his protest on YouTube when he found what he believed to be the judge's home.

"I think this is her crib right here," Mr Rice allegedly said on the livestream while outside the judge's door.

The person filming then walked to the lobby, where he spoke with other protesters who asked if they were in the correct building.

"That's her window on the 12th floor," Mr Rice allegedly told them, according to the filing.

During the filmed protest, Mr Rice allegedly could be heard yelling to Ms Chu "we demand transparency. We'd hate for you to get kicked out of your apartment."

The incident drove Ms Chu to speak with investigators, during which she claimed she had been the targeted by Mr Rice and the other protesters. She told investigators that she believed "the intention was to intimidate her and to interfere with the judicial process”, the filing claims.

Following the incident, Mr Rice was arrested and charged with felony harassment. Aggravating violations were added to the charge, including tampering with a juror or retaliating against a judicial officer.

Mr Rice is currently being held at the Waukesha County Jail in Wisconsin and will be extradited.

Ms Potter's trial is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The former police officer is facing first and second degree manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Mr Wright, a 20 year-old Black man, in April.

Ms Potter stopped Mr Wright's car because it had expired registration tags. After she discovered that Mr Wright had an outstanding warrant for a gross misdemeanour weapons charge, she attempted to detain the man.

During the arrest attempt a struggle ensued, and Mr Wright managed to escape the police and return to his car. According to Ms Potter's attorney, she accidentally grabbed her firearm instead of a stun gun and shot Mr Wright, killing him.

The incident was captured on video, which set off a wave of protests. Racial justice advocates likened the killing to that of numerous other unarmed Black men by police, including George Floyd in neighboring Minneapolis.