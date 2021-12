AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin synagogue at the center of a fire caused by an arsonist has received an outpouring of support over the span of a little over a month. The fire, which investigators believe was started on Oct. 31 by a man currently in the custody of the FBI, caused significant damage. Initially, it was thought that the fire only caused damage to the front door of Congregation Beth Israel, however, smoke damaged other parts of the synagogue, forcing the members out of their sanctuary.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO