3rd hearing day in Kaw condemnation dispute delayed to January; expert witnesses set to testify

Osage County District Courthouse is shown Monday , Dec. 6, 2021 in Pawhuska. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A decision on potentially the entire Kaw Lake pipeline faces another delay, as the third and final planned day of a hearing for an Osage County landowner to object to the over $300 million project has been pushed back to the new year.

After a motion to continue Monday’s hearing is expected to be filed by the court, attorneys will meet again Jan. 6, 2022, to hear testimony from expert witnesses on the city of Enid’s water supply and finances, said Aubra Drybread, an attorney for Dr. James Merrifield.

Lawyers for Merrifield, a retired Ponca City orthodontist, had planned to question two expert witnesses for their defense against the city’s condemnation of his property Monday in Osage County District Court in Pawhuska.

Danny Williams, the attorney representing the city of Enid for Kaw’s various eminent domain cases, objected to the witnesses being allowed to testify when he hadn’t been notified of their identities or given enough time to prepare a rebuttal.

Williams said that Merrifield’s defense attorney, Brad Hilton, was served in October with interrogatories — a part of a trial’s discovery process between legal parties — and the first question was a request to name any persons providing information on the subjects in his exceptions motion.

The legal team representing an Osage County landowner in a years-long condemnation dispute argued in district court last week that the city of Enid’s long-standing financial relationship with Koch’s fertilizer plant is the major driving factor behind building the pipeline from Kaw Lake, rather than projected service-area growths for water demand or population.

Hilton responded that a scheduling order hadn’t been allowed in this case, which had been delayed several times since April, so his staff wasn’t able to adequately give out motives and prepare with only a week’s notice.

“We did what we needed to do to scramble to get experts,” Hilton said in court. “It’s the city of Enid that has been pushing and pushing to get this (hearing) here, so it’s perhaps a little disingenuous to say, ‘Well now we’re not ready.’”

The two attorneys conferred for an hour with Judge Stuart Tate in his chambers and then with their clients before agreeing to cancel Monday’s testimony.

Hilton said up until about a week ago, the witnesses to testify as experts Monday had been consultants who consulted with his firm in directing how to prepare for litigation.

Present Monday was Bert Fisher, a geology professor at the University of Tulsa and founder of geology consulting firm Lithochimeia LLC, which provides expert witness testimony services, according to its website. A financial expert was reportedly en route from Tulsa before the hearing was canceled.

Williams likely will depose both men before January’s hearing, saying after the canceled hearing that the city would then decide whether to seek any of its own witnesses to counter the defense’s testimonies.

Merrifield and his legal team are objecting to the overall necessity of the city’s $313 million water project, alleging the city is intending to construct the pipeline primarily in order to sell the water to Koch Industries. City officials counter that the daily average 10.5 million gallons of water would supplement the city’s drying well fields for its service area’s supply over the next 50-100 years.

One of three motions allowed under state statute in an Oklahoma condemnation hearing is filing exceptions to a report from court-appointed commissioners, who last year valued $47,700 as just compensation for Merrifield’s two 50-foot easements, plus any additional property damages.

Following the January hearing, Judge Tate will either overrule or sustain the entirety of the defendant’s exception motion, Williams said. Attorneys then would dispute the actual compensation amount at a jury trial, the next step after exceptions, he said.

If Tate overrules the motion for exception, the city’s legal team expects him to lift a restraining order preventing city engineers from entering Merrifield’s property to construct the pipeline. This case is the only one with an injunction in place, Williams believed.

If Tate upholds the exception and rules against Enid, Williams said, the city possibly could have to find an alternative route for the pipeline.

“That would be worst-case scenario,” he said.

Construction on the 70-mile pipeline, aside from work on river crossings, is primarily proceeding from west to east, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Monday. Merrifield’s 200-acre property sits at the tail end of the eastern portion.

The entire project could be canceled, Williams said, “If (Tate) found it to be unconstitutional.”

Fisher said he was prepared to testify on the hydro-geology of the Enid area, while an unnamed financial expert who’d reviewed city financials also was set to appear.

Also present Monday were City Engineering Director Chris Gdanski, who had testified Thursday afternoon, and Ward 5 City Commissioner Rob Stallings, who sits on the city of Enid’s Kaw Lake Funding Oversight Committee.

In December 2019, Enid city commissioners, including Stallings, had voted to allow the city’s lawyers to proceed with condemning Merrifield’s property. All seven unanimously voted on everything on the Dec. 17 meeting’s agenda, according to a video of the meeting.

Commissioners will meet Tuesday to convene in executive session over Merrifield’s and other properties currently in condemnation. The funding oversight committee meets Thursday to discuss the status of the city’s sales tax revenue and its numerous multi-million-dollar loans from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, intended for the Kaw Lake project.

Both meetings are open to the public.