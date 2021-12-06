ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man arrested in connection to York Creek Apartments homicide

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have made an arrest in the Dec. 1 homicide of a man found at York Creek Apartments near Grand Rapids.

Officials arrested a man from Kentwood Monday in connection to the homicide, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he is being lodged on open murder charges.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Death at York Creek Apartments ruled a homicide

Michael Wright, 35, was found dead in a car at the apartment complex in Alpine Township, officials say. The medical examiner found he was shot .

