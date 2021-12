MINNEAPOLIS — Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith left his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury on Thursday night. Highsmith was injured on the first defensive drive of the second half. He was examined by team trainers on the sideline before being taken to the medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline. He emerged from the tent with a noticeable limp and did not return to the field for the next Pittsburgh defensive drive. The team first announced that he had a knee injury and was questionable to return, before later downgrading him to out.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO