The Greenville Lady Comets dropped their home opener on Monday night, falling to Nokomis 42-39. Greenville jumped out to a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter behind 8 points from Mia Emken and a trio of three pointers, two from Emken and one from Lily Funneman. The Lady Comets pushed the lead out further outscoring Nokomis 18-6 in the second to take a 31-14 lead at halftime. Nokomis trimmed the lead to 7 by outscoring Greenville 13-3 in the third and then overtook the Comets midway through the 4th quarter. Greenville had the ball down 42-39 with less than 30 seconds and again with 1.9 seconds left in the game but could not get a clean shot off before the buzzer. With the loss, Greenville girls fall to 1-3 on the season. They will get right back into action on Tuesday night when they travel to Nashville.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO