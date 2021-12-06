ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Deonte Harris suspended for 3 games after July DWI arrest

By AMIE JUST, The New Orleans Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris will be suspended for three games following his July incident of driving under the influence of alcohol, the NFL announced Monday. Harris appealed the suspension in mid-November, a source told the Times-Picayune, before the final decision was handed down on...

