Jake Fromm, next Giants QB? Old Georgia teammates believe in him
By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Newsday
4 days ago
When first asked about Jake Fromm on Monday, Giants safety Julian Love let out an audible groan before the question regarding one of his newest teammates — and the possible starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Chargers — could even be completed. It wasn’t out of exasperation over...
The Week 13 matchup between the Giants and Dolphins features two teams trying to dig out of early-season holes. The Giants (4-7) have won three of the past five games after a 1-5 start, while Miami (5-7) has won its past four games after losing seven in a row. Coach...
Jake Fromm received a fresh start in the NFL when the New York Giants signed him off the Buffalo Bills practice squad. As the Giants prepare for the Miami Dolphins Sunday, the former Georgia quarterback will be No. 2 on the depth chart and will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline: Tua Tagovailoa. The two squared off as freshmen quarterbacks when Alabama took on Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship.
Jake Fromm is considered by most as a young quarterback who has yet to reach NFL potential. The Giants are in need of some depth at the position with a neck injury to Daniel Jones. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they're signing Fromm off the Buffalo practice squad. The...
The New York Giants are going to have a bit of a different look at quarterback this weekend, as starterDaniel Jones is out with an injury. While Mike Glennon is set to start the game, Jake Fromm was recently signed by the Giants and will be ready to play.
An injury-riddled New York Giants team will travel across the country for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. New York hasn’t found much success throughout the season, regardless of injuries. They bring a 4-8 record into this game, including a 1-5 road record. Los Angeles has found significantly more success, boasting a 7-5 record, although they’ve struggled a bit at home. In this article, we’ll look at the NFL odds along with a pick and prediction for the Giants vs. Chargers.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins due to a neck injury, and it reportedly won’t be the only contest he misses. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jones is unlikely to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after visits with doctors and specialists. It’s unknown how much more time he will miss, but the Giants are reportedly hopeful about his situation.
Opening Statement:Typical Friday for us, we'll progress on all phases. We're going through everything for the game, get some guys moving. Got a number of injured guys that will move around with the trainers today and kind of see where they're going to progress as far as going into practice. The number one question I'm sure you guys will have is about (Quarterback) Daniel's (Jones) status. Look, at this point, he has not been cleared for contact. So, we're going to go ahead and hold him out of this game. At this point, we don't feel 100 percent comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully. As of right now, we'll rule him out. We'll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don't have any answers on the immediate future yet. His status for this week will be he'll be out.
Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and reserve offensive lineman Wes Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, coach Joe Judge said. Both were quarantined in Arizona as the Giants contact-traced to determine any close contacts. The team is staying in Tucson, Ariz., and practicing at the University of Arizona ahead...
Reserve quarterback Jake Fromm could be thrust into his first NFL start under some difficult circumstances. While the New York Giants are hoping backup quarterback Mike Glennon will be cleared from the league’s concussion protocol by the end of the week, the team is preparing their third-string signal caller in case he has to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. QB1 Daniel Jones is set two miss his second straight game with a neck injury.
There will be an Alabama-Georgia football doubleheader this weekend, courtesy of the SEC Championship game … and the Giants’ game at the Dolphins. After the two college powerhouses meet Saturday, the Dolphins will have Tua Tagovailoa throwing passes to fellow Alabama alumnus Jaylen Waddle against a Giants team with six Georgia alumni on its roster. Former Bulldog Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Bills practice squad this week, will be the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback behind Mike Glennon and thus will be in uniform for an NFL regular-season game for the first time in his career.
Daniel Jones finished Sunday’s game against the Eagles by taking a knee in the victory formation. He may have to spend this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins by taking a seat on the sideline because of an injury. The Giants quarterback suffered a strained neck early in the win over...
(WIVB) – Bills backup quarterback Jake Fromm has been signed off the team’s practice squad by the New York Giants, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Fromm was the Bills 5th round pick in the 2020 draft and never played in a game. The Bills now have 3 quarterbacks on...
Georgia Football coverage presented by — Jake Fromm has spent the first couple of years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. But, now, it seems he’s on the move. After being on the Bills’ practice squad this year, the former Georgia quarterback has reportedly been signed by the New York Giants.
Jake Fromm is the latest Georgia Bulldog to join forces with the New York Giants, signing with the franchise’s practice squad on Wednesday, per multiple reports. Fromm had spent the past two seasons on Buffalo’s practice squad after the Bills drafted him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm will likely make his first career start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fromm was recently signed by the Giants off of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad after backup quarterback Mike Glennon suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones will likely miss his second consecutive game with a neck injury.
The New York Giants are still hopeful that veteran quarterback Mike Glennon will clear the NFL concussion protocol and start under center this week against the Los Angeles Chargers. “Friday will be a practice that he could be cleared full for and, again, the contact portion for a quarterback on...
Jake Fromm has never played in an NFL game. The second-year quarterback out of Georgia was fourth on the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart before signing with the Giants on Tuesday. Why did he leave a Super Bowl contender in Week 13 of the 2021 season? The only explanation is that...
Just last week, quarterback Jake Fromm was in the frigid weather of Buffalo, N.Y. as a practice squad member of the Bills organization who had yet to play in an NFL game. This week, the 23-year-old signal caller is in Tucson, Ariz. with the New York Giants preparing to potentially make his first professional start when the Giants take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones is sidelined with a neck injury and backup QB Mike Glennon suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s matchup.
The 4-8 New York Giants continue to muddle along toward the end of another disappointing season when they face the 7-5 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. At least the Giants are experiencing some nice weather. They played Sunday in Miami, are spending the week in Arizona and will play Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.
