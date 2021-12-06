ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

D’Angelo Russell threw major shade at Sixers after getting win

D’Angelo Russell led his team to the victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and he made sure to let them know about it afterward. The former All-Star guard recorded a season-high 35 points on six triples as his Minnesota Timberwolves got the win in double overtime over the Sixers in Philly. Russell’s performance was also especially impressive as he hit several clutch shots down the stretch after Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out in the fourth quarter.
NBA
Yardbarker

D'Angelo Russell Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris After 76ers-Timberwolves Game: “They Had Guys That Sat Out And Thought It Was Sweet To Come Back And Play Against Us. It Ain’t Sweet.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' return to the court on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers' duo came back after several days sidelined, but the T-Wolves got the W in a 2OT thriller. The Sixers had the last shot of the game, but Anthony Edwards blocked Joel...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets trade suggestion has D'Angelo Russell returning in Kyrie Irving deal

Kyrie Irving has not played a game since June 13 and as a new calendar year approaches, there’s no indication that he plans to change his stance on vaccination and become eligible to return. Without him, the Nets have been forced to figure things out on the court and at this point, now it’s starting to really get tempting on if Brooklyn should pull the trigger on a trade for another third star.
NBA
Newsday

D'Angelo Russell returns to Brooklyn and brings defensive matchup concerns

Former Nets star D’Angelo Russell, who was sent to Golden State as part of a sign-and-trade deal for free-agent Kevin Durant in 2019, returns to Barclays Center Friday night. But now, he is part of the Timberwolves’ "Big 3" along with center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Anthony Edwards, and he...
NBA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (ankle) ruled out on Monday, Leandro Bolmaro to start

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Russell will not be active after Minnesota's guard recently experienced right ankle soreness. Expect Leandre Bolmaro to see more minutes against a Hawks' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
NBA
SportsGrid

Karl-Anthony Towns Active, D’Angelo Russell Out vs. Hawks

Two of the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ most valuable players were listed as questionable heading into Monday night’s encounter with the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Chris Finch confirmed that Karl-Anthony Towns would be available, but D’Angelo Russell would miss the contest. Finch also noted that Patrick Beverley is out against the Hawks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
Bleacher Report

D'Angelo Russell Ruled out for T-Wolves vs. Cavs with Ankle Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will miss Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with right ankle soreness, the team announced. This will be Russell's third straight game on the sidelines because of the ailment. Russell has been largely a disappointment during his career with the Wolves, averaging 19.4 points and...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Hawks#St Paul Pioneer Press
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder explains why he couldn't play with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Dennis Schroder’s one-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers last season was an unmitigated disaster. Not only did he fail to help L.A. repeat and win a second consecutive title, he alienated his teammates in a pretty jarring way. A lot of Lakers did not like playing with him – but one disliked it more than anyone else.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook says if the Lakers win a championship, that would be ‘cool,’ but ‘if we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on’

Russell Westbrook has nearly every individual accolade a professional basketball player can have: an Olympic medal, a league MVP award and two All-Star Game MVP awards, including the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. The one thing Westbrook hasn’t accomplished in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, however, is an NBA championship.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Says He'll Face A Lose-Lose Situation With Stephen Curry's Attempt To Break 3-PT Record: “If He Made 15 Threes, That Means He’s Got About 45 Points Minimum. I'd Be The Villain If I Take Him Out Or A Fool If I Leave Him."

Steph Curry is on course to break Ray Allen's three-point record tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA community has been buzzing at the thought of that. While fans are eager to see if he can break two records in one night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is faced with a dilemma, leave him on the floor and risk him getting hurt or take him out and deny him a record-setting night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
NBA
FanSided

Heat won’t have to pay their tampering penalty for 6 years

After being fined their next second-round draft pick, it seems the Miami Heat won’t have to pay out their fine for another six years. As the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat soar through the Eastern Conference on the wings of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, an investigation hung over the heads of these teams as soon as these players were acquired.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy