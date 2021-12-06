ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks' Grayson Allen: Expects to play

Allen (illness) is trending toward playing in Monday's game against the Cavs, Eric Nehm of The...

FanSided

Why Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are thriving for Milwaukee Bucks

Throughout 20 games, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are both having career years for the Milwaukee Bucks. Starting in every game to this point, Allen is averaging 14.2 points while shooting 44.6 percent on his field-goal attempts and 42.2 percent on his 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, Connaughton’s time has been split between the starting five and the bench due to early injuries to the roster, but he is thriving wherever by averaging 12.1 points on 49.4 percent field goal shooting and 42.5 percent from behind the arc. This tandem has given the defending champs a significant boost offensively, but what has been the biggest factor in their early success?
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Sandro Mamukelashvili starting for inactive Grayson Allen on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks center Sandro Mamukelashvili is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mamukelashvili will make his 12th appearance this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup against a Miami unit allowing a 106.6 defensive rating, Mamukelashvili's FanDuel salary stands at $4,000. Per...
SportsGrid

Grayson Allen a Late Scratch vs. Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks are down another starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with a right calf injury leading up to the game, and then Grayson Allen was a late scratch ahead of the Bucks’ contest against the Miami Heat. According to Eric Nehm, Allen is out with a non-specified illness.
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
Grayson Allen
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder explains why he couldn't play with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Dennis Schroder’s one-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers last season was an unmitigated disaster. Not only did he fail to help L.A. repeat and win a second consecutive title, he alienated his teammates in a pretty jarring way. A lot of Lakers did not like playing with him – but one disliked it more than anyone else.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
