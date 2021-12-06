Bucks' Grayson Allen: Expects to play

Throughout 20 games, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are both having career years for the Milwaukee Bucks. Starting in every game to this point, Allen is averaging 14.2 points while shooting 44.6 percent on his field-goal attempts and 42.2 percent on his 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, Connaughton’s time has been split between the starting five and the bench due to early injuries to the roster, but he is thriving wherever by averaging 12.1 points on 49.4 percent field goal shooting and 42.5 percent from behind the arc. This tandem has given the defending champs a significant boost offensively, but what has been the biggest factor in their early success?

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO