The Utah Jazz are looking real good these days: They’ve got the best offense in the NBA by a pretty wide margin, and are eighth in defensive efficiency, and trail only the terrifying Golden State Warriors in net rating. They’ve won five in a row and nine of 11; their average margin in those nine victories is 18 points; their combined margin in those two losses is two (2). Regular-season success has so far not quite translated into deep playoff runs for Quin Snyder’s Jazz, but they’re super good. Certainly we must all concede this point.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO