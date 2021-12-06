ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Blake Cashman: Placed on COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cashman (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday, Aaron Wilson of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Cause Of Death Revealed For Former WR Demaryius Thomas

In a shocking report last night, Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. People immediately began to wonder what the cause of death was. According to the New York Post, Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes that the cause of death was a seizure he suffered in the shower. Bonseigneur said that Thomas was alone at the time, and wasn’t found until it was too late.
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Page Six

Jessie James Decker on Demaryius Thomas death: The tears just won’t stop

Jessie James Decker is grieving the death of NFL star Demaryius Thomas, a colleague and friend of husband Eric Decker. “When we got the call last night I dropped to my knees and I couldn’t believe it,” Jessie, 33, began a lengthy Instagram tribute to the former Broncos and Jets wide receiver. “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard in my life and the tears just won’t stop. I’ve never seen Eric like this before, his heart is in pieces.”
NFL
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Covid 19#American Football
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
TMZ.com

Demaryius Thomas Found Dead In Shower After 911 Call For 'Cardiac Arrest'

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower at around 7 PM on Thursday ... according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas' Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call "in reference to a cardiac arrest."
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
FanSided

Former Broncos star surprisingly cut midseason by Houston

Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay has struggled to carve a role in Houston with the Texans, and he’s been cut. It was almost one year ago to the date when former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay had his last “good” NFL game. On November 22, 2020, Lindsay ran for 82 yards on 16 carries as the Denver Broncos put on a strong offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
NFL
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear

With all four teams in the AFC West over .500 heading into Week 13, this Sunday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will have a major impact on the division standings. The goal for the Broncos this weekend will be finding ways to slow down Chiefs...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy