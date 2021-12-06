ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
744 new coronavirus cases recorded in New Hampshire; 5 deaths

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported 744 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, December 5th. Test results for previous days are still being processed but the initial tally for Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th are up to 2,753 cases.

According to the DHHS, there are 9,671 current COVID-19 cases and 433 individuals have been hospitalized. 5 additional deaths have been reported:

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age or fewer

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age or older

To date there have been 169,219 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

