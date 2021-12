Winning has become a way of life for Brush girls basketball. After all, the Beetdiggers have boasted four Great Eight appearances over the last 13 seasons, including two in the past two years. Last year, the Vanguard School ended their Class 3A state tournament run with 65-35 loss. The Beetdiggers earned a bye in the first round, meaning they only had to win one game to make it there.

BRUSH, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO