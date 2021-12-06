ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Karl-Anthony Towns will play in the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns will play in the game.

The two-time All-Star had missed the loss against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Friday evening with a tailbone injury, and had been questionable for the game on Monday

His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below for the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Both teams are around the same place record wise with the Hawks coming in at 12-12 and the Timberwolves coming in at 11-12.

They are also both doing well in their last ten games as both the Hawks and Timberwolves are 7-3 in that stretch.

The Hawks played on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets and lost 130-127 in Atlanta.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leaves Grizzlies-Hawks game with left knee injury

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant left Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. Morant's right knee came in contact Hawks forward John Collins but then Morant was not able to put pressure on his left leg. After checking out with 3:12 left in the period, he sat on the floor at the Grizzlies bench and was helped to the locker room at FedExForum. ...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks update injury status of Bogdanovic, Reddish

The Atlanta Hawks provided injury updates on two rotation players Sunday evening. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish, who both exited the Hawks’ Saturday night loss vs. the Knicks early, seemed to have avoided major injury. The Hawks announced Sunday night that Bogdanovic’s MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain and that...
NBA
numberfire.com

Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone) participates in Timberwolves shootaround

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone contusion) participated in the morning shootaround ahead for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Towns took a hard fall late in Wednesday's game and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said they will see how the big man feels during warmups. Naz Reid will likely draw the start if Towns is out and the offense will would lean more on D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards (illness).
NBA
dcsportsking.com

Update on Karl-Anthony Towns after nasty fall vs. Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns fell hard to the floor late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Towns landed on his backside and was visibly in pain. X-rays on Town’s lower back were negative, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Towns ultimately made his way to...
NBA
SportsGrid

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday after taking a hard fall in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards. Towns sitting out would be a massive loss to Minnesota, as he leads the team in scoring. Towns averages 24 points, nine rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game. His 24 points are also the thirteenth best in the NBA. If he does have to sit, the Timberwolves will have to rely on Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell to pick up the offensive load. Naz Reid seems likely to fill Towns’ void in the lineup if he cannot go. It’s a terrible time for the Timberwolves to lose their top scorer as they were finding their groove, winning seven of their last nine games. Minnesota is currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference and is coming off a loss to Washington.
NBA
Yardbarker

Myles Turner's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

Turner had been questionable with an illness, and was coming off of missing their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, which was a loss. In Turner's absence on Monday, Domantas Sabonis grabbed 25 rebounds. The Hawks come into the game with an 11-10 record and the Pacers...
NBA
Worthington Daily Globe

Karl-Anthony Towns’ offense has been great everywhere … except in the post. Why?

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt was lurking, waiting for the right moment to strike. He had seen this defensive setup from opponents countless times already this season — with the other team’s power forward guarding Karl-Anthony Towns in the post and the center “guarding” Vanderbilt — aka planting in the paint to serve as a help defender.
NBA
SportsGrid

Karl-Anthony Towns Active, D’Angelo Russell Out vs. Hawks

Two of the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ most valuable players were listed as questionable heading into Monday night’s encounter with the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Chris Finch confirmed that Karl-Anthony Towns would be available, but D’Angelo Russell would miss the contest. Finch also noted that Patrick Beverley is out against the Hawks.
NBA
NBC Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns focused on defense, both on the court and with vaccines

Karl-Anthony Towns wants to talk defense. Throughout Towns’ seven-year career, the Timberwolves have been a fixture in the bottom 10 of NBA defenses — and he took his share of the blame for that. Like many big men entering the NBA, defense and the more complex schemes of the NBA didn’t come quickly to him. While he worked to improve, there wasn’t a lot of defensive talent around him picking him up.
NBA
