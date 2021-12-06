Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns will play in the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns will play in the game.

The two-time All-Star had missed the loss against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Friday evening with a tailbone injury, and had been questionable for the game on Monday

His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below for the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Both teams are around the same place record wise with the Hawks coming in at 12-12 and the Timberwolves coming in at 11-12.

They are also both doing well in their last ten games as both the Hawks and Timberwolves are 7-3 in that stretch.

The Hawks played on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets and lost 130-127 in Atlanta.

Related stories on NBA basketball