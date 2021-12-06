FX Drops "FX on Hulu" Brand Marketing Efforts

ViacomCBS International Studios and Wattpad Webtoon Studios revealed a global partnership to source emerging content and creative talent from around the world to develop a slate of original series based on hit Wattpad and Webtoon stories.
Wattpad Webtoon Studios and ViacomCBS International Studios’ production arm, VIS, will coproduce content for ViacomCBS’ networks and platforms, including its premium streaming service Paramount Plus.
In June, Wattpad, a top user-contributed fiction app, combined its TV, film and books division with the studio operations of digital comics platform Webtoon. Previously, South Korea-based Naver, Webtoon’s owner, acquired Wattpad for $600 million. Naver had said it would fund...
