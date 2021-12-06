Beforeigners Season 2 is now released on HBO Max

After today’s three-episode event, doesn’t the time feel right to have a Gossip Girl season 2 discussion? When could it premiere?. Of course, the first reaction we have to share here is that of complete and utter shock. How are we at the end of this season already? Well, the simple answer to this is that HBO Max couldn’t make up its mind when it comes to how it wanted to release the series. First, it did so on an episode-by-episode basis. Then, starting with Thanksgiving it opted to do three a week. We feel like some of this is due to the show wanting to somewhat-avoid the later part of the holiday season, but it also brought us to a point where we’re at the end of season 1 today. (We’re sure that those of you who are binge-watchers probably don’t mind getting so many stories all at once.)

