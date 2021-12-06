ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Beforeigners Season 2 is now released on HBO Max

By Lisa Fuson
thecurrent-online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeforeigners Season 2 Release Date: When Can We Expect to See It Again? Here is the latest information on Beforeigners season 2, including when it will be available for streaming and how long it will be available on HBO Max. Season one of Beforeigners was released on August 25th,...

thecurrent-online.com

Comments / 0

theapopkavoice.com

Everything coming to HBO Max in December

HBO Max will end 2021 on a decidedly early-’00s note, with the return of two iconic franchises: “The Matrix” and “Sex and the City.”. “The Matrix: Resurrections” (Dec. 22) will be the last Warner Bros. movie to premiere on AT&T’s T, -1.07% HBO Max the same day it hits theaters — a pandemic experiment that will not continue in 2022. Nearly two decades since the the trilogy concluded (or so we thought), “Resurrections” brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss for a new chapter in the mind-bending (and mind-blowing) sci-fi movie series. It’ll stream for 31 days, but only for Max subscribers who are on the ad-free tier.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Gossip Girl season 2: Is it renewed at HBO Max? Premiere date hopes

After today’s three-episode event, doesn’t the time feel right to have a Gossip Girl season 2 discussion? When could it premiere?. Of course, the first reaction we have to share here is that of complete and utter shock. How are we at the end of this season already? Well, the simple answer to this is that HBO Max couldn’t make up its mind when it comes to how it wanted to release the series. First, it did so on an episode-by-episode basis. Then, starting with Thanksgiving it opted to do three a week. We feel like some of this is due to the show wanting to somewhat-avoid the later part of the holiday season, but it also brought us to a point where we’re at the end of season 1 today. (We’re sure that those of you who are binge-watchers probably don’t mind getting so many stories all at once.)
TV SERIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Trailer Released For John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ Series On HBO Max

The first trailer has been revealed for the new HBO Max series, “Peacemaker,” which premieres on January 13th. John Cena is the lead star in the series as he portrays the Peacemaker character. The first season of the series will have eight episodes. You can see the trailer here:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#England#Norwegian#Viking Era
GeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama RAISED BY WOLVES

HBO has dropped the second season trailer for its sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves, and it looks super intense! The series is created and co-written by Aaron Guzikowski, who wrote the film Prisoners previously, and has been directed by several talents that include Ridley Scott and his son Luke Scott.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Penguin: The Batman Spin-Off Announced! Release Date? Streaming? Details Inside

HBO Max is working on a spin-off TV series of The Batman focused on Penguin. After announcing the making of a Batman TV series, a prequel to Matt Reeves’ film, we learned through The Hollywood Reporter that HBO Max intends to produce another show related to the film. The project is still in its infancy, and to date, it is not sure if it will happen. We are talking about a spin-off on Penguin.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bunny & Clyde - In Development at HBO Max

In Bunny & Clyde, two lost and codependent souls — Clyde (Self), a broken gay thirtysomething in the midst of an unmedicated bipolar episode, and Bunny (Escola), a non-binary, self-identifying cabaret star – get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvent themselves and a second chance at happiness. But not until they first live in a dead man’s house, assume new identities and convince an entire Palm Springs community that the guy is still alive while they sell off his estate.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

After Life Season 3: Release Date, Cast and all you need to know!

After Life Season 3 is a much-anticipated season following the finish of Season 2 with a significant cliffhanger. Following the conclusion of Season 2’s last episode, the Netflix audience is ecstatic. Ricky Gervasi’s debut has also provided a significant update on the next season. Rocky has released a trailer for...
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

The Boys: Animated Spin-Off Is Coming To Amazon Prime Video

To the delight of fans of the series, Prime Video is preparing a tremendous animated spin-off of “The Boys.” As fans of The Boys eagerly await the release of season three, Karl Urban announces excellent news. An animated spin-off of the series is coming to Prime Video. The Boys Is...
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Baymax TV Show: When Will It Release? Here’s What We Know?

On November 12, 2021, the first Disney+ Day was held, an annual event dedicated to all the news related to the streaming platform. On that occasion, the service’s social networks were populated with announcements about upcoming projects dedicated to streaming. We learned that the studio has been working on a new animated show, based on the 54th Disney classic, released in 2014, Big Hero 6.
TV SERIES
floridanewswire.com

StreamFab Further Perfected Its HBO Max Downloader in the New StreamFab 5.0.0.9 Release

BEIJING, China, Dec 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a minor update of ver. 5.0.0.9 released Thursday, StreamFab, the all-inclusive streaming video downloading solution package, mainly fixes a download issue occurred in its HBO Downloader module in the previous version. The new version also comes out with some other fixes and improvements as well. Read on for the detailed information.
TECHNOLOGY
947wls.com

HBO Max releases Harry Potter Reunion Teaser

An upcoming special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be released on HBO Max Jan. 1st. Fans can catch a glimpse of Robbie Coltrane and Matthew Lewis in the clip. However the special promises to deliver on all of the films’ stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

One Punch Man Season 3 release date delayed or preponed? latest updates here!

According to a new tweet by the show’s creator, Yusuke Murata, the release date of One Punch Man Season 3 may be postponed. Despite the short delay, fans are excited about season 3 after the previous season launched in July 2019. As previously stated, there was a four-year break...
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

HBO Max releases trailer for sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO Max has released a trailer and images for the upcoming sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the series tells the story of the rise of Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the lengths that businessman Jerry Buss will go in pursuit of securing a basketball dynasty; take a look here…
BASKETBALL

