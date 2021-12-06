ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Benitez praises Everton character in Arsenal fightback

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Everton manager Rafa Benitez heaped praise on his team for their resilience in a comeback 2-1 Premier League win nL1N2SR2NL over Arsenal on Monday which gave the Spaniard some breathing space after he came under pressure following a nine-game winless run.

Late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray, who struck a stunning stoppage-time winner, saw the home side cancel out Martin Odegaard's first-half opener for the Gunners.

Richarlison also had two goals ruled out for marginal offsides and while Benitez pondered if the lines used by the VAR officials to assess offisde calls "could be thicker", he was delighted with his side's comeback.

The result saw Everton climb to 12th on 18 points, while Arsenal stay seventh on 23 points from 15 games.

"The reaction of the team to the goals that were disallowed and conceding a goal at the end of the first half, we still scored goals and reacted," the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

"Every player and fan is expecting that. Everybody is really pleased and hopefully it is the right step forward. Everything is against you but the character they showed today, with the fans behind, they can enjoy that.

"The fans are expecting commitment. You can talk about mistakes and we conceded because we made mistakes against a good team. In terms of commitment the players are there and the fans appreciate that."

Gray, who was also involved in the equaliser for Richarlison after his shot rebounded off the crossbar for the Brazilian to head home, said his own spectacular winner was his best moment at Everton since he joined from Leicester City in July.

"It was a crazy moment, my best moment here so far," he said. "As a group we have gone through this bad patch but we have stuck together. With the fans like that, behind us for the whole game, it's more than deserved."

Odegaard said Arsenal were disappointed to suffer a third successive league defeat after taking the lead at Goodison Park, albeit against the run of play.

"It's a hard one to take. I think in general we were not at the level we needed to be at today," said the Norwegian. "We have to do better when we have that lead. We stopped playing and gave them the game they wanted to play.

"When you're leading 1-0 you get afraid to lose the win and in my opinion that's what we did wrong today. You go for the second goal and that was the intention but we didn't manage to do that on the pitch."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez admits Gbamin dilemma

Everton boss Rafa Benitez admits Jean-Philippe Gbamin has offered him a dilemma. The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries. He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez not worried about relegation battle

Everton manager Rafa Benitez insists he is not worried about a relegation battle. The Toffees were thrashed 4-1 at home by local rivals Liverpool on Wednesday. They are now only five points above the bottom three, but Benitez is not concerned about fighting for survival. Asked if he was worried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Brentford 1 Everton 0: Another defeat for Benitez as pressure grows

What an awful afternoon, once again, and Everton fall to yet another defeat today at Brentford as the season continues to unravel. Everton were beaten 1-0 by a Bees’ side also in terrible form going into the match that offered very little themselves and looked a team as poor as the Blues’ themselves are. That’s how far this club has fallen and how much work has to be done.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarai Gray
FanSided

Benitez comments show unrealism about Everton crisis

Rafa Benitez has spoken in defence of his players following yesterday’s defeat for Everton at Brentford. But, did his comments accurately reflect the truth about his side’s situation?. Benitez was responding to the outpouring of anger at the end of yet another miserable performance and a loss that plunges Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton: 3 formations Rafa Benitez could select against Liverpool

Everton face their biggest rivals Liverpool on Wednesday. Everton host archrivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The timing for the fierce, emotion-filled Merseyside derby couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Toffees who are on a terrible run, mustering just two points in the last seven Premier League games. Most of the blue half of Merseyside aren’t excited for the game, in fact, many wouldn’t mind missing the derby in the fear that it will be another 90 minutes of embarrassment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Merseyside derby a chance for Everton to ‘put things right’, Rafa Benitez claims

Everton’s former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez sees Wednesday’s 239th Merseyside derby as an opportunity to “put things right”.Benitez’s side have not won in seven matches, taking just two points from a possible 21, and if the Spaniard’s troubles were not significant enough he now has to find a way of stopping the club across Stanley Park he managed for six years.“With Newcastle, Chelsea – even with Valencia in the past – I’ve played against Liverpool. Now it’s Everton and this time it is different,” he said.“It will be an opportunity for us to change things. It’s a massive game for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez rejects Arsenal rumours for Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Rafa Benitez insists they're under no pressure to sell their best players. The Blues spent just £1.7million in the summer as they had to watch their spending with Financial Fair Play rules weighing heavy. But Benitez was clear in his pre-match press conference that Everton will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Spaniard#Var#Offisde#Sky Sports#Brazilian
FanSided

Is it time for Benitez to go with Everton in freefall

Rafa Benitez’s tactics as Everton manager were again exposed in last night’s horrendous 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool. Going into this match it was a tough ask for anyone to believe that Everton had any real chance of overcoming their neighbours in this game. Benitez had all the usual injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benitez under pressure as Everton welcomes Arsenal

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. After a thrashing by his former club in the Merseyside derby, Everton manager Rafa Benitez is under increasing pressure heading into a home match against Arsenal that wraps up the 15th round of games in the Premier League. Everton has collected just two points from a possible 24 over its last eight games and has plunged to 16th place, five points above the relegation zone. Arsenal is also coming off a loss, at Manchester United. A win will move Arsenal to fifth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Benitez given ‘full support’ by Everton as team flounders

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rafa Benitez has been given the “full support” of Everton’s board amid a drastic downturn in the team’s results in the Premier League. The backing comes on the day Everton hosts Arsenal as the team looks to bounce back after failing to win any of its last eight games in the league. That run has dropped the team to 16th place and just five points above the relegation zone. The club’s director of football hasn’t survived though. Everton says Marcel Brands “has left his post” after 3 1/2 years at Goodison Park during which time he oversaw an outlay of close to 300 million pounds ($400 million) on signings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Digne dumped after row with Everton boss Benitez

Everton are prepared to listen to offers for Lucas Digne. Digne's Everton future has been thrown into doubt after he was dropped from the 18-man squad for their win over Arsenal for arguing with boss Rafa Benitez. The French left-back was nowhere to be seen when the Toffees pulled off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Late Gray show gives Everton 2-1 win over Arsenal

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Everton eased some of the pressure on manager Rafa Benitez as they ground out a comeback 2-1 home win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, with Demarai Gray netting a stunning stoppage-time winner after setting up the equaliser. Brazilian forward Richarlison, who had two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Toffees FINALLY win again to ease pressure on Rafa Benitez as Demarai Gray hammers home stunning strike to seal comeback after Gunners had taken the lead through Martin Odegaard

Signs of life from Everton at last. Rafael Benitez’s team only played for about 20 minutes here at Goodison Park but it was enough. From a goal down to victory in the blink of a disbelieving eye. This was some comeback, some finale. Whether it breathes new and sustained life in to their troubled season remains to be seen. But this was the very definition of thrilling all the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Demarai Gray stunner seals Everton win over dismal Arsenal to ease pressure on Rafael Benitez

Everton’s winless run came to an end in dramatic fashion as Demarai Gray’s stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.The visitors took the lead through Martin Odegaard’s volley at the end of the first half, moments after Richarlison had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.Richarlison had another goal ruled out by VAR just before the hour mark, before he drew the Toffees level with a 79th-minute header when Gray’s shot came back off the bar.Gray then secured Everton’s first victory in nine Premier League outings by sending an effort in off the post...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy