Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been the Heisman for much of the 2021 season, but his performance in the SEC Championship vs Georgia might have sealed his victory. Not only did Young have an incredible stat line: 26-of-44, 421 yards, and 3 TD's, plus 40 rushing yards and a rushing TD, but also performed like that against the No.1 team in the country and scored 41 points against the best defense in the country, the most by any Bulldogs opponent this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO