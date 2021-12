MACON, Ga. — Georgia did see a rise in cases throughout November, but nothing compared to the surge the state saw this time last year. Right before the state's two-week preliminary window, Georgia averaged 850 new cases a day in late November, up from an average of 817 at the beginning of the month. It's not a large increase, but a change from the steep drop in cases after the latest peak in August.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO