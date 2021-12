A former Illinois State University football coach is suing the school after he was fired last year. Kurt Beathard was dismissed after he removed a school-sanctioned “Black Lives Matter” poster from his office door and replaced it with a sign that read “All Lives Matter to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Beathard says the school fired him as punishment for expressing his own political and religious viewpoints. He says he is opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement, which he contends is linked to “Marxism” and which he says supports violence and property destruction.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO