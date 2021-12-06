ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Gusty winds ground aircraft for student pilots

By Jaime Travers
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TUrB_0dFiZ8HZ00

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Last Friday morning, the St. Louis Downtown Regional Airport reported a crosswind of 25 knots (just under 29 mph), which was well above the threshold to ground the smaller aircraft since the conditions were not conducive to student pilots.

Windy days have the most effect on smaller aircraft on takeoff and landing, especially when it comes to training. As strong gusts come and go, the airplane can gain and lose lift quickly, which takes a lot of adjustments. The planes at Ideal Aviation were grounded because the conditions were not favorable for those learning how to fly.

Helicopters, like our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX, can also be grounded on windy days but they aren’t as impacted by crosswinds since they can point the helicopter in any direction when they land.

It’s not just the speed of the wind but the direction it’s coming from relative to the runway can make takeoff and landing tricky even for commercial jets. The direction of winds aloft can also affect your flight times for better or worse.

“If you’ve been on final (approach) and you see the nose of the airplane pointing one direction and the runway the other they’re probably fighting a very strong crosswind. So, they’re aiming away from the runway into the wind so that they can travel in a straight line with the runway,” said Rebecca Sewell, a certified flight instructor with Ideal Aviation.

“And then right at the end they’ll straighten it out, land it perfectly on the runway and get you to your destination. But also in the air, it can affect with the headwind will slow the plane down so it will take a little bit longer to get to your destination. And with a tailwind, it’ll get you there faster.”

The wind threshold they use is a crosswind component of 15 knots but that’s not a limitation of the aircraft but depends on the pilot’s skill and ability.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

3 injured after severe storms in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — At least three people were injured after a tornado barreled through St. Charles County Friday night. Two of them were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Rescue crews are also trying to help someone trapped inside a home near Route 94 and Highway F and in Defiance, Missouri. […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Pilot#Ideal Aviation
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer and vehicle on fire on WB 270 at Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS – An overturned car and a tractor-trailer were on fire on westbound 270 at Lindbergh Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 5:35 a.m. The vehicle was located just behind the tractor-trailer. As of 6:35, traffic was backed up to West Florissant. Motorists were diverted onto Lindbergh because the incident was just after […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

MetroLink not operating between UMSL-South and CWE due to damage

ST. LOUIS – MetroLink is not operating between the UMSL-South and Central West End MetroLink Stations Thursday morning due to damage. MetroLink said the overhead catenary system that powers the trains has been damaged. MetroLink Station Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the UMSL-South, Rock Road, Wellston, Delmar Loop, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Central West End […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy