DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal task force announced on its website Thursday that it won’t take action to enforce the Biden administration’s rules requiring federal contractors to make sure its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested regularly. The decision comes from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, which is led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team. It comes after this week’s ruling by a federal judge against OSHA’s rules related to federal contractors. As a result of this and other recent rulings by federal judges, the agency’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules are on hold for healthcare workers, employees at private...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO