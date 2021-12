WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Students of Central Georgia Technical College and Trinity School of Medicine will be able to experience on-campus living for the first time. "We're only the third out of all the technical colleges in the state of Georgia to have student housing, we’ll be number three. It’s the first of its kind in the Houston County area, meaning the lofts with the retail underneath," Amyre Makupson with Central Georgia Tech said.

