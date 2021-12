WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — You’ll feel as though you’ve stepped into a beautiful, exciting hot spot in Turkey when you enter Doya in Wynwood. The modern Aegean meze bar, which captures the food, lifestyle, and experiences of Greece and Turkey with Mediterranean influences, is a dream realized for Turkish born executive chef and partner Erhan Kostepen. “The meaning actually of ‘Doya’ comes from the phrase ‘to get satisfied.’ That’s why when we eat something in Turkey, we call it doya doya,” explained Kostepen. The look is satisfying as well with glamorous dining both inside and out along with an eye-catching bar. Every piece of furniture; pillows, plates,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO