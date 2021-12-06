ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts hospitals start firing workers over vaccination refusals

By Associated Press
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

“It was for the safety of other staff members and patients that we had to do this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGMUn_0dFiYgyh00
The Worcester campus of UMass Memorial Medical Center. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe, File

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Hospital systems in Massachusetts have started firing workers who refused to comply with coronavirus vaccine mandates.

New Bedford-based Southcoast Health fired 216 employees last week, a system spokesperson told The Herald News of Fall River.

Another 102 workers who had been placed on unpaid leave for missing a Nov. 15 vaccination deadline returned to work after showing proof of a first dose, spokesperson Katie Cox said. Those employees “will be tested regularly until they are fully vaccinated,” she said.

Another 151 Southcoast Health employees who have been granted religious or medical exemptions will also be tested regularly, she said.

Southcoast Health, with about 7,500 employees, operates Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River; St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford; Tobey Hospital in Wareham; and other facilities.

UMass Memorial Health fired more than 200 people who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19, CEO and President Dr. Eric Dickson told The Telegram & Gazette.

“It was for the safety of other staff members and patients that we had to do this,” spokesperson Debora Spano said.

Worcester-based UMass Memorial, with about 15,000 employees, operates several hospitals in central Massachusetts.

Comments / 71

Liz Duff
4d ago

All I can say is shame on them. These were the essential workers in 2020. I’ve had my vaccine and I’m completely fine with it, but you can’t “fire” the people who held our hospitals together in 2020. I’m completely disgusted this is happening, as long as they are wearing their masks, that should be all that is necessary. Stand your ground, and know, we all have your backs! (Ok, well I do) 😢💪🏼

Reply(1)
52
Rokibass
4d ago

All this for a virus that has a 99% recovery rate. Tell me this is about public health or profit? All alone there have been antivirals they could use but choose not to. Now new pills under an EUA will be pushed. It's all about money and control. Do not comply!#FJB

Reply(4)
34
AmericaFirst
4d ago

this is absolutely disgusting. the vaccine is not even working. people are going to have to be boosted over and over again. how about they focus on better treatments instead of firing the people who can help create and provide these treatments. or better yet allow the treatments that are proven to work to be utilized? this is a nightmare.

Reply
19
 

