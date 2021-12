Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. The November result was the sixth consecutive month below the 16 to 18 million range, matching the six-month span from March through August 2020 (see first chart). Sales are about 25 percent below the five-year average rate of 17.2 million through December 2019. Weak auto sales is largely a result of component shortages that have limited production, resulting in plunging inventory and surging prices.

