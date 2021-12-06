ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Explainer: What is the metaverse? And why a virtual future is right around the corner

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Remember all those science-fiction movies and TV shows filled with holograms, virtual reality and everything seemingly being run through computers and artificial intelligence?. Well, we actually aren't far off from removing the "fiction" part. Here's where we enter the metaverse. It's a concept you may have heard...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 3

PooBrain
3d ago

Metaverse? More like the Matrix. Turn away from Facebook and all its products before its too late. They have been tracking us and recording our habits all this time. Now they want to hook us up to the Metaverse? Me thinks trouble is a foot.

Reply
2
Tom Zuckerberg
4d ago

Bill Gates Had A Game Created For Windows Called "Omnikron" In 1999 About Demons Pretending To Be Human In Order To Harvest Their Souls!!!

Reply
2
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the most realistic ‘human’ robot on the planet revealed in new video

Stunning video of a hyper-realistic “humanoid” robot that looks like it stepped straight out of a science fiction movie circulated the internet this week. Engineered Arts, which describes itself as the UK’s leading designer and manufacturer of humanoid entertainment robots, created the uncanny valley robot, dubbed “Ameca,” and released a video showing the robot’s capabilities on Wednesday.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
GreenwichTime

A virtual yacht sells in the Sandbox metaverse for $ 650,000

The Sandbox (El Arenero) is a metaverse in which users can monetize virtual spaces and experiences. The Ethereum currency, a cryptocurrency that is currently worth $ 4,750.96, is used to make purchases within the metaverse. Inside the Sandbox, the most expensive non-fungible token (NFT) in the history of the metaverse has just been sold, a luxury yacht with a value of $ 650,000. It was created and developed by Republic Realm , "one of the most active investors and developers in the metaverse real estate ecosystem."
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and you can already get early deals on OLED TVs, AirPods, and more at Walmart

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Every year, the retailer participates in the deal holiday by dropping its online prices on tech, entertainment, and home goods. We expect even bigger discounts once Walmart's Black Friday sale ends this weekend and the Cyber Monday event officially begins, but you can find several products with tempting discounts right now.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Finally, A Use For Old Cellphones

In what is now a three-year long search, I’ve finally found the perfect use for an old cellphone. And with it, the answer to a burning question: Why aren’t we hacking cellphones?. First, the application. The Octo4a project lets you use an old Android phone as a 3D printer server,...
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

Tech Company Will Pay Someone $200,000 For Their Face

Tech company Promobot is looking for a friendly face for their new line of human-looking robots and they are willing to pay $200,000 for the rights to use a real human's face on the robots instead of a computer generated face. The robots would be used in hotels, shopping centers and airports in 2023, so the human face they are looking for should have a 'kind and friendly' appearance. The application window just ended recently after receiving over 20,000 applications. On their website they say "Everyone who didn’t have time to submit an application, please no worries, we will have more projects in the future. Subscribe to our instagram and stay tuned."
BUSINESS
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
Daily Illini

Opinion | Metaverse is not the future

The year is 2035. Rubbing your eyes as you get out of bed, you put on your virtual reality headset for your daily exercise routine of playing “Beat Saber” or “Supernatural.” After a — hopefully — VR-free shower, you put the headset back on to watch a show as you eat your breakfast until a notification from your boss pops up, reminding you there’s a meeting in five minutes.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Facing The Chasm: The Future Of Bitcoin And The Metaverse

We tend to think of the world as the past, present and future, and as these distinguished moments in time. However, we intuitively know that this is not the case. Instead, we are always in a state of flux, this slow progressive evolution in order to suit humanity’s growing needs, knowledge and demands. However, with change comes adjustment, and what we are facing right now is an adjustment to the digital realm, the world of Bitcoin and our digital identity: a crossing of the chasm, a state of change away from the physical realm of traditional finance, legacy structures and the world as we know it. This article is meant to highlight some of these critical hurdles brought up by Raoul Pal and Robert Breedlove in an effort to get the collective consciousness thinking about how we can transition to this digital realm with minimal volatility and entropy.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

Match Group is the dominant player in online dating. Take-Two Interactive operates the popular online gaming community Grand Theft Auto Online. Roblox is a platform for developers to build virtual experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
singularityhub.com

Virtual Land in the Metaverse Is Selling for Millions of Dollars

The trading volume of NFTs reached $10.67 billion in the third quarter of this year, with more people apparently willing to shell out huge sums of money for art that will never actually hang on their walls or adorn their homes in any way (with the exception of artist Beeple’s newest piece, which lives in a 3D box the buyer can put wherever he chooses). Now there’s a related, equally bizarre item selling for millions of dollars online: virtual land. It’s like real land, sort of, except you’ll never set foot on it because it only exists in the metaverse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FXStreet.com

Besides virtual reality, what other uses does the metaverse serve?

It’s the season of the metaverse at this point. Companies are switching their focus as they hope to be the first mover into this billion-dollar industry, and it is interesting to see. While cryptocurrencies and other exciting concepts have remained popular over the past few years, it is beginning to...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

A 22-year-old breaks down how to join the metaverse

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As a 22-year-old who grew up in the digital age, I like to think that I have a pretty good grasp on the latest innovations in technology. But when I was first approached about taking a dive into the metaverse, I have to admit that I was still confused about what it was, and how to even get started.
TECHNOLOGY

