Hit-And-Run Driver Slams Into Married Couple Leaving Christmas Parade

Update 11/27/21, 9 AM: This piece previously stated that Aning died from his injuries, based on info provided by a friend of mine and the flier posted near the crash site. However, after publication, the friend notified me that they received additional information that called into question whether Aning has actually died from his injuries. While Police News Affairs told Streetsblog Aning was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, this morning a department spokesperson said they do not have info on his current status. The Cook County medical examiner’s office, which provides the identities of fatal crash victims, has not yet responded to my inquiry on the case. The piece has been edited accordingly. We’ll update the piece after we get confirmation of Aning’s status.

