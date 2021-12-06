ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hit-And-Run Driver Slams Into Married Couple Leaving Christmas Parade

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the crowd in the village after the...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourpickenscounty.com

Police seeking driver in deadly hit and run

LIBERTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking a driver involved in a fatal hit and run last week. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Jackie Jerome Cumbow, 47, of Arrow Ridge Drive in Easley. The collision occurred at 1 a.m. Nov. 24 on U.S. Highway...
LIBERTY, SC
downriversundaytimes.com

Hit-and-run driver confesses later

RIVERVIEW — A woman who said she “was in a hurry to get to her daughter’s cheerleading banquet” was cited Dec. 5 for improper backing, and warned about leaving the scene of an accident. The woman hit a Jeep parked across the street from her own...
RIVERVIEW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Married Couple#Cbs2
Macomb Daily

Motorcyclist injured by hit-and-run driver during Warren holiday parade

Warren police are looking for information about the driver of a PT Cruiser that struck a motorcyclist during Tuesday night’s Holiday Lights Parade and fled the scene. Chesterfield Township resident Randy Burgy, 55, said he was riding his motorcycle south on Hoover Road as part of the parade and while making a right-hand turn onto westbound Nine Mile Road, he was struck by a dark blue PT Cruiser that had been traveling north on Hoover Road and made a left turn onto Nine Mile.
WARREN, MI
CBS Philly

6 Pedestrians Hit By Driver While Leaving Chester Church, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Six people are in the hospital after the Chester police say they were hit by a car while leaving a church Saturday night. This happened in the 400 block of East 10th Street near Upland Street. Police told CBS3 the victims were leaving the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia church when they were hit. One of the victims is a teenaged female. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts learned from eyewitnesses the church was gathered to welcome a new pastor when the incident happened. BREAKING: Chester Police confirm 6 people were hit by a car while exiting church services at 400 E....
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Hit-and-run driver critically injured Uptown fixture Paul Aning, 39

Update 11/27/21, 9 AM: This piece previously stated that Aning died from his injuries, based on info provided by a friend of mine and the flier posted near the crash site. However, after publication, the friend notified me that they received additional information that called into question whether Aning has actually died from his injuries. While Police News Affairs told Streetsblog Aning was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, this morning a department spokesperson said they do not have info on his current status. The Cook County medical examiner’s office, which provides the identities of fatal crash victims, has not yet responded to my inquiry on the case. The piece has been edited accordingly. We’ll update the piece after we get confirmation of Aning’s status.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ccxmedia.org

School Bus Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Brooklyn Park

A school bus driver has admitted to running over and killing a woman in Brooklyn Park with children aboard, then fleeing the scene. Jason Rynders, 35, of Maple Grove, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run criminal vehicular homicide. The fatal accident occurred March 16, 2020 at the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive. Devon Doherty, 45, of Brooklyn Park, died at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
wflx.com

Man dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver

A man struck by a hit-and-run driver nearly a week ago near Lake Worth Beach has died from his injuries. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an unknown white van was traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue N. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:42 a.m. east of Florida Mango Road.
LAKE WORTH, FL
News On 6

MWC Police Releases Surveillance Video Of Accused Hit-And-Run Driver

Midwest City police are looking for a man they think may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night. Investigators said the possible driver pulled into the gas station while driving a white truck in the surveillance video. They said this was just minutes before the crash occurred. “They...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KLTV

DPS seeks driver involved in Hudson hit-and-run crash

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 94 near Loop 287 in Hudson. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west. A vehicle, described as an early 2000 model black Chevrolet with a lift kit, failed to yield to the motorcycle and pulled from a private drive into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle was laid down and traveled underneath the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene and was last seen turning south on Loop 287.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left an elderly man dead on Tuesday morning. A Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources officer on patrol in the area of Winslow Gray Road...
YARMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy