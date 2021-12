With thanks to an upsetting reallocation of financial resources, Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal is expected to take over for the Miami Hurricanes. That also means Manny Diaz is out at the University of Miami. As a consequence of the game of musical chairs played by collegiate athletic departments, the University of Oregon will soon have to hire its fourth football coach since Chip Kelly left the program for a brief tenure in the NFL starting in 2012.

