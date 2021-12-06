ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley 'very tired' of not producing

Cover picture for the articleFrustration mounts for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The former No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State openly admitted that Sunday after the Giants’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. “Yeah. Very tired,” Barkley said, according to the team website. “We know that we’ve got to be...

ClutchPoints

Giants star Saquon Barkley’s disturbing admission on ankle injury

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has had another season cut short by injury. Barkley worked hard to rehab from last year’s season-ending knee injury, only to sprain his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys back in October. Speaking to Giants’ reporters about his injury, Barkley offered a disturbing admission.
NFL
republic-online.com

Saquon in Tucson: NFL's New York Giants to practice on UA campus next week

The NFL's New York Giants will practice on campus at the University of Arizona next week as they trek from Florida to Los Angeles for a game. Though no schedule was immediately available, the Giants — led by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones and featuring former Arizona Wildcats running back Gary Britghtwell — typically practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the season.
NFL
USA Today

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Ankle injury will 'nag' over remainder of season

The New York Giants began this season with high hopes and perhaps even some playoff aspirations. 10 games into the year, they are struggling to keep their season alive. At 3-7, they really can’t afford to lose another ballgame but winning games has not been easy for them the past few years and this year is no different.
NFL
Big Blue View

Logan Ryan back with New York Giants

After missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, defensive back Logan Ryan is back with the New York Giants. Head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that Ryan was back in the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center facility on Monday. Ryan is the Giants’ defensive captain and is the team’s...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Saquon Barkley playing today vs. the Eagles?

Injuries and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley have been synonymous as he has yet to play a full season since his 2018 rookie campaign. Another week removed from an ankle injury that sidelined him since Week 5, is Barkley playing against the Eagles this week?. Update 11/28/21: According to...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The curious case of Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley might just be the most curious player in the NFL. The second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley is currently signed to the ninth-largest contract of any running back in the league and might just be the most athletically gifted player at the position right now. His bench, vert, weight, and 40 all rank in the 90th-or-better percentiles according to Mockdraftable, and his tree-trunk legs make him as hard to slow down as he is to tackle.
NFL
giants.com

Postgame Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, S Xavier McKinney, S Julian Love, TE Chris Myarick

Opening Statement: Good team win. That's a well-coached football team, they play very hard, they do a lot of things, they pose a lot of issues. It was a week that we had to do a lot of prep as a team to account for a lot of things they have both personnel and scheme-wise. I'm pleased with the team effort. I'm pleased with how the coaches came together this week and worked on the plan, got the players prepared. We made a lot of plays down the stretch in all three phases. These are things that really carry over for us. Obviously, there are some weapons on that team that are going to be productive regardless of what you do. You've got to play through the storm a little bit, so a lot of credit to those guys in terms of how they play. We'll see them in a few weeks and we've got some things to look at on tape to, obviously, make sure we keep moving in the right direction as a team. With that said, I'll open up to any questions you have.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12: Start ’em, sit ’em advice from our expert, ESPN, CBS Sports, more | Panthers’ Cam Newton, Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Texans’ Brandin Cooks

The NFL will host some interesting matchups this Sunday in Week 12, but the matchups you’re more focused on are in your fantasy league. And there’s no shame in that. With that in mind, which players are set up for success in Week 12? Who should you be starting? And who should you be sitting?
NFL
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Giants' focus on feeding playmakers should boost Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It took all of one play to see what this repurposed New York Giants offense was all about. Quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back to pass in Sunday's 13-7 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Saquon Barkley was flanked out wide left, almost at the sideline. The four other Giants receivers raced vertically at the snap while Barkley hesitated, as if to lull the defender to sleep. Two and a half seconds after the ball was snapped Barkley darted toward the middle of the field.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Saquon Barkley totals 74 yards on 17 touches in loss to Dolphins

Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushed 11 times for 55 yards and caught six of his nine targets for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. Barkley averaged a solid five yards per carry on Sunday, but the overall production was one again lacking for the young running back and the New York offense as a whole. Barkley has yet to find the end zone in three games since returning from injured reserve but has a favorable matchup against the Chargers in Week 14.
College Football News

New York Giants at Miami Prediction, Game Preview

New York Giants at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5. Record: New York Giants (4-7), Miami (5-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN NFL Predictions. New York Giants at...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 13 Postgame Musings

"There were a lot of things that I saw today in the way we played, a lot of things that are moving in the right direction, a lot of things I'm very pleased with in terms of how we competed. And we were able to make some stops at critical moments, able to make some good decisions. A lot of guys stepped up in different situations."
NFL
Boston Herald

Joe Judge, Saquon Barkley and team make little Giants fans’ day in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Eli Reyes, 8, woke up at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begged his mom, Frances, to drive him and his little brother, Aaron, 6, to the University of Arizona’s campus. The goal? To see Eli’s favorite NFL team and favorite player, Saquon Barkley, before practice....
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Saquon Barkley: 'I'm just getting back in a rhythm' | New York Giants

Running Back Saquon Barkley speaks to reporters Thursday about the Week 12 matchup in Miami. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: https://bit.ly/3dcF4jo. For More Giants NFL Action: https://bit.ly/3fyb8QO. #NYGiants #TogetherBlue #NFL #Giants. For more Giants action: https://www.giants.com/. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newyorkgiants/. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nygiants/. Follow us on...
NFL
