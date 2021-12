According to multiple reports, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley is leaving Norman to accept the same role with the USC Trojans. In five years as the head coach at OU, Riley amassed a record of 55-10 and led the Sooners to four Big 12 Championships as well as three appearances in the College Football Playoff. He also coached two Heisman Trophy winners — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — during his time in Norman. Since arriving in 2015 as offensive coordinator, the program his been the face of offensive football, regularly leading the nation in a number of statistical categories.

