Green Bay Packers could get 3 injured Pro Bowl players back at practice this week ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Chicago Bears

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week. The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). Alexander and...

