Tyron Woodley wants to accomplish two goals when he steps inside the squared circle again next Saturday: beat Jake Paul and set up a trilogy. The former UFC welterweight champion turned professional boxer is filling in on short notice to fight Paul for an injured Tommy Fury. Hoping to right his wrong from this past August after suffering a loss to Paul via split decision in their first meeting, Woodley aims for a more definitive ending this time around. He also plans to do it once more in a third and final fight, which is now all but certain following the reveal of a rematch clause in his contract.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO