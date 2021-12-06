No winter power shortages seen for New England, but pandemic makes forecasting harder

BOSTON (CBS) — John Semas is thrilled with his new energy-efficient heat pumps he installed in his Norfolk home back in 2020. “I love it. It’s a great system,” he said. Semas says the new system saves him hundreds of dollars a month on his heating and cooling costs. Michael Kozuch installed heat pumps in his Provincetown condo to help reduce his carbon footprint and to add air conditioning, which he didn’t have before. “It’s extremely efficient. The cooling and heating works perfectly,” Kozuch said. Heat pumps work by pulling heat from the outside air and using that energy to heat the home....

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO