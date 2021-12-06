Philadelphia man now 2nd person charged in murder of Bucks County woman

A Philadelphia man is now the second suspect to face charges in the murder of a Bucks County woman in Lansdale, Pennsylvania last year.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Chong Ling Dan conspired to kill Ebony Pack, 30, who was dating his ex-girlfriend at the time of her death.

Pack was gunned down while stopped at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road on November 28, 2020.

Police have already charged Ricky Vance, 52, of Philadelphia , with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other charges related to the shooting death.

Authorities are still searching for Terrence Marche in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives' tip line at 610-278-DOIT or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.