Westmoreland County, PA

2 Dogs Found Shot To Death In Westmoreland County

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A pet owner’s worst nightmare just came true in Westmoreland County.

A woman said someone shot both of her dogs and dumped their bodies in the woods in Greensburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFO44_0dFiXJpt00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Caroline McElfresh said on Thursday at around 1 p.m., she left her house. And not even 15 minutes later, her husband called because he could not find the dogs, who somehow got out.

The two searched everywhere but could not find the animals. The couple then put a notice on Facebook. They received some leads, but nothing concrete.

They even searched the woods, but again no luck. Days passed and then over the weekend, the neighbors called saying the dogs had been found dead within miles of where they were searching.

“Aspen had two, she was shot under the armpit,” McElfresh said. “It went through and through. She was shot again above the neck. Hagrid was shot right in the face. … Once that happened, the police came, they took what they could. We didn’t really know what to do at that point.”

State police are investigating.

