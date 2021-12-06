ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Interest grows ahead of Montana's first muzzleloader heritage season

By Marian Davidson
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLBqc_0dFiXH4R00

Montana’s newest hunting season is about to start, but to participate, hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology.

The state’s first muzzleloader heritage season opens Dec. 11, and continues through Dec. 19. The new season was established by House Bill 242, passed by the Montana legislature during the 2021 session.

According to the legislation, hunters must use “plain lead projectiles” shot from a flintlock, wheel lock, matchlock or percussion muzzleloading rifle “charged with loose black power, loose pyrodex, or an equivalent loose black powder substitute.” Muzzleloaders must be at least .45 caliber, and cannot have a scope.

Dave Tobel runs the gun counter at Capital Sports in Helena, he said the rifles for the upcoming muzzleloader heritage season are designed like ones used back in the 1700s and 1800s.

“The flintlocks were the earliest guns,” Tobel said. “About the 1820s, 1830s, the percussion guns became extremely popular.”

Tobel said he’s hunted with muzzleloaders for years, and he’s not alone—the classic gun has fans throughout the state.

“Think about David Thompson—you’re using the same type of rifle he would have used—Jim Bridger, Lewis and Clark,” Alex Vissotzky said. “We’re in that area, so even more than the rest of the country, you’re stepping back in time.”

Vissotzky lives in northwest Montana and is part of the Flathead Valley Muzzleloaders, but before that, he grew up shooting the traditional rifles with his dad.

“You really need to follow through, squeeze the trigger evenly, have good sight picture,” Vissotzky said. “Just every little bit matters so much more.”

Hunting with a muzzleloader can be a little more challenging than using a modern rifle. Since scopes are not allowed and traditional muzzleloaders are not as accurate at long distances as more modern rifles, Tobel says hunters have to get closer to their targets.

Getting a muzzleloader ready to shoot requires a few more steps, like measuring and during gunpowder and pushing a single shot into the muzzle.

“You have one chance, so you better be sure of your shot,” Tobel said.

As the new muzzleloader season approaches, both Tobel and Vissotzky said they have seen interest in the traditional guns going up. Vissotzky helps run the Flathead Valley Muzzleloaders social media pages, he said a lot of questions have been coming in through those channels.

“(They’re) asking where to get supplies and how do you do stuff,” Vissotzky said. “A lot more interest.”

At Capital Sports, Tobel said they have seen more people buying muzzleloader supplies and people coming to the gun counter asking about muzzleloaders.

“There’s definitely been more interest in it,” Tobel said.

According to the regulations from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, hunters can harvest deer or elk with any unused license or permit valid at the end of general deer and elk season.

Tobel said he’s happy to see people excited for the traditional muzzleloader season, and hope hunters enjoy the new season.

“It puts the hunting back into hunting,” he said.

To see Montana FWP’s flyer about muzzleloader season, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVH

Prickly Pear Land Trust closes Missouri River project

In a press release sent Friday afternoon, Prickly Pear Land Trust (PPLT) says they acquired thousands of acres of farmland that will be added to its protected properties list. The Tri G River Ranch between Townsend and Toston is the second conservation easement in Broadwater County that PPLT has acquired.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
KTVH

Federal court blocks CMS vaccine mandate

A federal judge in Louisiana has granted a preliminary injunction against the COVID-19 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate following a lawsuit filed by Montana and 13 other states.
U.S. POLITICS
KTVH

Driving tips for holiday travel

Before you hit the road to visit family and friends during the holidays, there are a few tips for traveling, including following the law to move to the lane next to you during first responders on the side of the road.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bridger
KTVH

Chief Pilot of the US Forest Service retires

Abraham Fandrich is taking his final flight for the federal government, flying from Boise Idaho to the regional airport in Helena. The Chief Pilot for the US Forest Service is retiring at the age of 63.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Legislature#Muzzleloading#Muzzleloader#Fish#House#Capital Sports#Flathead
KTVH

KTVH

1K+
Followers
718
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy