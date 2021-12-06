Police Searching For Men Who Stole Freezer, Grill From Nashville Restaurant

Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department

Police in Nashville are searching for two suspects they say burglarized a local restaurant and made away with thousands of dollars worth of equipment earlier this year.

On Monday (December 6), Metro Nashville Police shared surveillance photos of two men that believe stole several items from Chicago Style Gyros on Gallatin Pike on September 23. The early morning burglary saw the thieves get away with thousands of dollars worth of expensive equipment, such as a freezer, grill and cooler, per WKRN .

According to police, the two suspects appear to be white men in their late 20s or 30s. They reportedly arrived at the restaurant, located at 2804 Gallatin Pike, just before 6 a.m. in a silver four door Jeep. The vehicle also had a trailer which police said they used to haul away the stolen equipment.

If you recognize the men in the surveillance photos, you are encouraged to call East Investigations at 615-862-7525 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Last month, police in Nashville arrested another suspect accused of burglarizing a church downtown; however, it was his reasoning behind the theft that turned some heads. According to police, he told officers, "That's my church, I own it," and said he stole the items "to do God's work."