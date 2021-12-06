ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Daniel Jones Likely Out vs. Chargers With Neck Injury

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBFx2_0dFiWsy500

Jake Fromm could start under center for New York in Week 14 after signing with the team just last Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to miss New York's Week 14 matchup with the Chargers due to a neck injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter .

The injury caused Jones missed the Giants' loss to Dolphins on Sunday. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who signed with the Giants just last Wednesday , could start for New York in Los Angeles after backup QB Mike Glennon suffered a concussion on Sunday.

It's been a difficult 2021 season for Jones and the Giants. New York sits No. 28 in the NFL in points per game, and Jones has thrown just 10 touchdowns in 11 starts. The Giants enter Week 14 seeking their first touchdown from a running back or wide receiver since Oct. 25.

Fromm has not attempted a regular-season pass since being selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Giants, head over to Giants Country.

Comments / 0

Related
abc7ny.com

Sources: Daniel Jones a question mark for New York Giants due to neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a strained neck and could miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Jones took a hard hit on the second play of Sunday's s 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished...
NFL
NJ.com

If there was any doubt left, Daniel Jones’ neck injury now means Giants’ Dave Gettleman is toast — as he should be

Well, that should do it for the Dave Gettleman era in East Rutherford. Tuesday evening’s news that quarterback Daniel Jones is week-to-week — and definitely out for Sunday’s game in Miami — due to a strained neck almost certainly seals Gettleman’s fate and brings to an end his miserable four seasons as the Giants’ general manager.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Daniel Jones Injury | Neck Sprain? How bad?

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down an uncommon neck sprain injury that New York Giants QB – Daniel Jones sustained. Jones is expected to miss Week 13, but is it bad enough to miss more time? Find out what he’s dealing with. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NESN

Giants QB Daniel Jones Suffered Neck Strain Sunday Vs. Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones reportedly suffered a neck strain in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that may jeopardize his status in Week 13, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jones was able to finish the game but early reports are indicating his status may be in question for...
NFL
giants.com

Giants not ruling anything out with Daniel Jones (neck)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Before the first of the Giants' two walk-throughs today, Joe Judge said Daniel Jones would have "really a normal Wednesday for him." It wasn't completely customary because after injuring his neck in the victory against Philadelphia three days ago, Jones was limited when he is usually a full participant.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Newsday

The irony of the Chargers and Justin Herbert vs. the Giants and Daniel Jones

The Giants have been left scrambling to figure out their quarterback situation heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion) figure to be sidelined, and Jake Fromm and Brian Lewerke may be called upon to guide the offense. Throw in some wrinkles regarding COVID-19 positives on the roster and coaching staff that could also affect the group, and the instability at the position is as high as it has been for this franchise in decades.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Bills#American Football#Espn#Dolphins#Giants Country#Bewildering Loss
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions, 13-10, on Sunday afternoon, as the AFC North franchise improved to 6-5 on the year. Baker Mayfield had a tough day, completing 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Mayfield,...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TV: CBS (KCTV – Kansas City, MO) Live stream the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. The Steelers haven't won their last three games, as they tied the Lions and then lost to the Chargers and Bengals. It has dropped their record to 5-5-1 and has them scrambling to stay in the playoff picture.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy