Long-time Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood has released a cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" alongside Corrs singer Andrea Corr. You can hear the new song down below. “The bluesy guitar on the Elvis original immediately brought Ronnie to mind,” the Irish singer-songwriter said in a news release. “I thought, maybe he’ll sing with me too. I gave him all the outs: I’ll understand, not to worry, we can still be friends and he just said, ‘yeah’ with so much enthusiasm. Now, it’s not just him and his guitar that I love: His singing is so good on this record.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO