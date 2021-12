PONITAC, Mich. - Even though the Crumbley's attorney said they would turn themselves in, Sheriff Bouchard says they weren't going to wait for that to happen. "There was some communication that came into one of our detectives that said that they were going to arrange for their arrests to turn themselves in, that's fine.. we don't wait for that. When we have serious charges like felonies, you can turn yourself in, you can go to any of the substations, but we're going to go look for you," Sheriff Bouchard said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO