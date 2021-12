If you were not one of the thousands who flocked to downtown Lakeland last night to view the 41st annual Lakeland Christmas Parade — of it you were there and want to live it — here is the city of Lakeland’s video coverage of the entire parade. Hosts are Kevin Cook with the city Communications Department and Beth Sherling with Parks and Recreation. Below the full parade video, find highlights coverage from Tampa’s News Channel 8 and Fox 13 News.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO