Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Granit Xhaka could be back for their clash with Everton. The Gunners go to Goodison Park on Monday night. On Xhaka, Arteta said: "He is progressing well, he is doing all the right things and he's feeling better but no more news on that. It's very positive because the evolution he is doing is great, he is partially training with the team and he is heading in the right direction.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO