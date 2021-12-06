ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico auto output, exports fall again on semiconductor shortage

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican automotive production and exports fell for the fifth month running in November, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday, as ongoing shortages of semiconductors put the brakes on the industry. Mexican automotive production plunged by 20.25% from November 2020 to 248,960 vehicles,...

