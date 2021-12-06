Here Are the Categories and Nominees for This Year's Sports Illustrated Awards

Let's take a look at the categories and nominees for this year's show.

The annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show is set to kick off on Tuesday, December 7. We're a little more than 24 hours away from the announcement of 2021's Sportsperson of the Year.

There are a number of other awards that will be given out, including Athlete of the Year for both male and female, along with Hometown Hero. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast across over 20 of SI's channels, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com , LiveXLive , YouTube , Twitch, TikTok and Twitter .

Let's take a look at this year's categories, along with the candidates for each.

Athlete of the Year (both male and female)

Hometown Hero

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year:

Emma Raducanu



Wander Franco



Ja'Marr Chase



LaMelo Ball

Team of the Year:

Tampa Bay Lightning



Atlanta Braves



Milwaukee Bucks



Chicago Sky

Play of the Year:

Jordan Spieth's blind Ryder Cup flop shot



Jalen Suggs's Final Four buzzer-beater vs. UCLA



Marshall's Jamil Roberts's OT goal to win school's first men's soccer title



South Dakota's tip drill Hail Mary to beat South Dakota State

Best Dressed:

Jordan Clarkson



Tyler Herro



Ashlyn Harris



Travis Kelce

Gamer of the Year:

JuJu Smith-Schuster



Kyler Murray



Gordon Hayward



Neymar

Earlier this week, Billie Jean King won the 2021 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. In late November, Zaila Avant-garde was named the 2021 SportsKid of the Year.

Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee will be on-site in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 7. The event will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion, with musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.

