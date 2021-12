A Kentucky Democrat is eying marijuana decriminalization despite past failures of marijuana bills in the state. State Rep. Nima Kukarni of Louisville pre-filed two bills today that deal with cannabis: One, which she called a short-term solution, would vanquish criminal penalties for possessing, cultivating and selling “small amounts” of cannabis, according to a press release. The other — a “permanent fix” would allow Kentuckians to vote on a constitutional amendment that would let state residents older than 21 to possess, use, buy or sell up to one ounce of cannabis without criminal penalties and to own up to five cannabis plants for personal use.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO