WHY IT RATES: Earle will draw on more than two decades of experience across 11 different countries for his new role. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Hard Rock International is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Earle as Director of Global Travel Industry Sales for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. In his new role, Earle will draw on more than two decades of experience across 11 different countries in the hospitality industry to drive development and execution of strategic sales and marketing initiatives within the OTA, Wholesale and Consortia segments. Earle will report directly to Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO