ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron Variant: What Experts Know So Far

By Kate Raddatz
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread, and is now detected in 54 countries.

Local transmission continues to grow in places like Germany, France, Spain and Britain.

Eighteen cases are now reported in the United States, with Mississippi the latest to find the variant. The person in that case had recently traveled to New York.

Scientists are racing to learn more about this new strain of the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s encouraged by early information coming out.

“Thus far it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it, but we really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it’s less severe,” Fauci said on CNN.

Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann says symptoms reported with early Omicron infections included fatigue, headaches, body aches and loss of taste or smell. But she and other experts agree it’s too soon to make a determination on Omicron’s severity.

Ehresmann says one caveat is who Omicron first infected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpMXK_0dFiUVn400

(credit: CBS)

“The initial folks who have become ill have not necessarily been representative of the whole population in South Africa. It is university students who tend to be healthier than, you know the general population,” Ehresmann said.

There are early indications that Omicron may be more contagious than Delta, says Dr. George Morris, CentraCare’s COVID-19 incident commander.

“If it mutates in a point where it may be more contagious but less severe, then it becomes a common cold, and that’s what I think we’d like to see and what we hope for, but however right now, we don’t know enough,” Morris said.

He says it took several years for the 1918 flu pandemic virus to fade into the background.

One of the big questions is how will the current vaccines hold up against Omicron? State health officials said Minnesota’s first confirmed case may have had mild symptoms because he was vaccinated and boosted. But more research is needed.

“We can’t only depend on vaccines. We have to think about masking, we have to think about our behaviors, we have to think about social distancing and travel,” Morris said.

Experts say the Delta variant is still the dominant strain in Minnesota and across the country. Every county in Minnesota is currently seeing high infection numbers. Experts continue to encourage people to get vaccinated or boosted.

Comments / 0

Related
vadogwood.com

UVA Health Experts Explain What We Know (So Far) About COVID Variant

There’s still lots to learn about the Omicron variant, but we break down the basics. CHARLOTTESVILLE—Just in time for the holidays, COVID-19 has another “gift.” But it’s the kind of gift we’d rather not receive. There’s a new COVID variant going around called Omicron, and the world’s bracing for another wave. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case in the United States on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Omicron — what scientists know so far

What the science says about the risk that the new coronavirus variant poses to the world, how it is supercharging the COVID vaccine booster debate and why border bans might do more harm than good. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Minnesota State
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Texas Has Received So Far

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 7, the U.S. has sent 582,057,445 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 177.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
TEXAS STATE
KARE 11

Omicron vs. delta | What we know so far

MINNEAPOLIS — What's a good measure of how things are going? The stock market!. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average at a two week high, it seems like investors have already made up their minds. Sure, it's not the major variant of concern right now. That's actually still delta, according...
MARKETS
Fortune

Children, contagiousness, severity: What we know (and don’t know) about the Omicron COVID variant so far

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Omicron COVID-19 strain has spread to at least 32 countries, battered financial markets, and spread fear in public health officials since it was first detected a week ago and labeled a “mutation variant of serious concern” by the World Health Organization. But Omicron's effects and potency have largely remained a mystery.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Reuters

Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli researchers said on Saturday they found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided significant protection against the new Omicron variant. The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and Pfizer earlier in the week, which were an early signal that booster shots...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New version of Omicron variant has been discovered

It’s only been a few since the Omicron variant stole the centre stage from the Delta variant, but scientists have already discovered a lineage of the new strain that is reportedly ‘more discreet.’ It has now been dubbed the ‘stealth’ version of the Omicron variant and has already infected seven people.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Minneapolis#Wcco#Cnn#Delta#Centracare
Axios

The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly

Data flooding in from South Africa and Europe is clear: The Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, including among vaccinated people. Why it matters: If this trend holds up, that means a lot of people — around the world and in the U.S. — are about to get sick, even if only mildly so.
WORLD
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 700 Amid Concerns Of Winter Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 700 Saturday, amid signs of a winter spike in COVID cases. There are 707 COVID patients at county hospitals, up from 684 on Friday, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care is 182, up from 165 a day earlier. The latest figures come one day after local health officials reported 1,924 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 1,543,784 cases and 27,304 deaths since the pandemic began. RELATED:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Omicron study suggests major wave in January

The UK is facing a substantial wave of Omicron infections in January without further restrictions, scientists say. The number of deaths from the variant by the end of April could range from 25,000 to 75,000 depending on how well vaccines perform, they said. But the experts behind the study said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy